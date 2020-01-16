Berlin Says Conference Rare Chance to Secure Lasting Peace in Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

The upcoming Berlin conference on Libya will be the best opportunity in a while to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the North African country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The upcoming Berlin conference on Libya will be the best opportunity in a while to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the North African country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

On Sunday, the German capital will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), are expected to attend.

"The Berlin Process is the best chance we have had in a long time to launch peace talks on Libya. For months we have been talking about how to stop the deadly flow of weapons and fighters from abroad," Maas told reporters prior to his departure to Benghazi, as quoted in a statement published by his office.

The minister also said that no party could win in this conflict by using force, and that discussions concerning post-war Libya should be held under the auspices of the United Nations.

"I hope that the parties will take this opportunity to put the future of Libya back in Libyan hands," the top diplomat said.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations � the internationally recognized GNA, based in Tripoli to the west, and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's advances on Tripoli.

Over the past week, Russia and Turkey have called on Libya's warring parties to end hostilities and mediated talks between Sarraj and Haftar in Moscow on Monday. However, the meeting failed to result in an official ceasefire agreement.