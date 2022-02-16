- Home
- Berlin Says Country's Military Attache May Attend Russia-Belarus Drills - Foreign Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 07:44 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Germany's Foreign Ministry announced that it intends to accept the invitations for the military attache to observe the military drills in Belarus as soon as it is possible "from a logical point of view," the ministry's spokesman, Christopher Burger, said on Wednesday.
"Yes, we have received such an invitation. And we also plan to accept this invitation as soon as it is possible from a logical point of view," Burger told a briefing on Wednesday.