Berlin Says COVID-19 Under Control Despite Basic Reproductive Number's Growth In Germany

Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:09 PM

The German government takes seriously the data on the growth of the basic reproduction number of coronavirus in the country, but does not believe that it can indicate that the outbreak got out of control, Hanno Kautz, a spokesman of the Health Ministry, said on Monday at a briefing

The Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday that the basic reproduction number in Germany reached 1.1, though it used to remain below 1 in the past few days. It means that on average, 100 infected people will infect 110 more people. The institute has repeatedly referred to the indicator as a key factor for decision-making in the fight against the epidemic. Experts see a decrease in the basic reproduction number below 1 as a condition for easing restrictions.

"We take seriously the fact that the reproductive number has increased again. The Robert Koch Institute said it would monitor the situation. We cannot conclude from this that we are dealing with an out-of-control outbreak," Kautz said.

He added that the ratio might have changed due to the fact that fewer new cases were currently registered, so there might be statistical fluctuations. The�specialists are going to make more accurate conclusions on the results of monitoring the epidemic in the next few days, the official added.

Germany has so far registered 169,575 new COVID-19 cases and 7,417 related deaths. Meanwhile, over 145,600 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany.

