Berlin Says DHL Crash Could Have Had Outside Involvement
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Fiuggi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Germany's foreign minister said Monday that the deadly crash of a cargo plane near the Lithuanian capital's airport could have been an accident or a "hybrid incident" with outside involvement.
"We must now seriously ask ourselves whether this was an accident or whether it was another hybrid incident," Annalena Baerbock told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy, alluding to the recent severing of telecom cables in the Baltic Sea that officials have said could have been sabotage.
"We have recently seen multiple hybrid attacks in Europe, often targeting individuals and infrastructure, whether underwater or hard infrastructure," she said.
The term "hybrid" is commonly used to describe attacks that do not use conventional military tactics, such as sabotaging infrastructure or launching cyberattacks.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European countries have often used the term to describe actions against them that they believe originate from Moscow.
Lithuanian authorities have so far stopped short of linking Monday's crash, in which one crew member on the DHL cargo jet was killed, to recent suspected cases of sabotage.
The plane, which had arrived from the German city of Leipzig, crashed about one kilometre (0.6 miles) from the Vilnius airport, hitting several buildings as it skidded several hundreds metres, according to the police and DHL.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest
More Stories From World
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin4 hours ago
-
Egypt says 17 missing after Red Sea tourist boat capsizes6 hours ago
-
Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks amid escalation fears6 hours ago
-
UK sanctions 30 more ships in Russia's 'shadow fleet'6 hours ago
-
16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood: disaster agency7 hours ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must not fail: UN environment chief7 hours ago
-
China's Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs meets with Amir Khan Muttaqi7 hours ago
-
Deep divisions on display at plastic pollution treaty talks7 hours ago
-
Russia says downed 8 ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine7 hours ago
-
UN chief slams landmine threat after US decision to supply Ukraine7 hours ago
-
16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood: disaster agency7 hours ago
-
Pro-Russia candidate leads Romanian polls, PM out of the race8 hours ago