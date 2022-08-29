UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says Does Not Consider Schengen Visa Ban On Russians Reasonable

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Berlin does not consider it reasonable to introduce a general ban on the issuance of Europe's Schengen visas to Russians as part of a new sanctions package, but understands that there are divergent views in the European Union, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday

"From the Federal government's perspective, a general ban on the issuance of visas to Russian citizens is not what we consider reasonable in this form. But we understand that there are different perspectives in the EU in this regard, since there are different situations in various EU member states. It is important to hear each other... and look for solutions acceptable to all," Burger said at a briefing in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will take part in an informal meeting of the EU ministerial council in Prague from August 30-31, Burger said earlier in the day. The meeting will, in particular, discuss a possible ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians.

Earlier in August, the German government began discussions of a draft EU decision to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens as part of the next sanctions package. Moscow considers proposals to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens as a manifestation of chauvinism and said that such a decision would entail retaliatory measures.

