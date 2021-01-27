UrduPoint.com
Berlin Says EU Will Neither Limit Nor Control Export Of COVID-19 Vaccines

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) German government deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday that the European Union was not planning to curb or regulate the export of COVID-19 vaccines produced within the EU.

"The [EU] Commission is reviewing the introduction of a transparency mechanism. This is not about banning exports, it is not about control, but about transparency," Demmer said at a briefing.

When asked what role Germany played in making such a decision at the EU level, Demmer declined to comment, referring to the fact that the government does not voice "information about internal decision-making processes.

On Monday, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said that the EU wanted pharmaceutical companies that produce COVID-19 vaccines on its territory to provide full information regarding the export of the vaccines to third countries and intends to oblige the manufacturers to notify the bloc in advance on their plans to export vaccines.

Vice-President of the European Commission Dubravka Suica has said that the EU would not ban the export of vaccines but insisted on the transparency of plans for production and supply.

