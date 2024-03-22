Berlin Says German FA Lacks 'patriotism' For Dropping Adidas
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The German national football team's decision to drop Adidas as its kit supplier sparked dismay in Berlin on Friday, with the economy minister blasting the switch to US sportswear giant Nike as a lack of "patriotism".
"I can hardly imagine the Germany shirt without the three stripes," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement sent to AFP.
"For me, Adidas and black-red-gold always belonged together," Habeck said, describing the pairing of the company's trademark stripe and the national flag colours as a "piece of German identity".
With the homegrown sportswear brand and the economy both experiencing tough times, Habeck said he "would have hoped for more patriotism" from the German Football Association (DFB).
The DFB on Thursday said it would end its decades-long partnership with Adidas, selecting Nike as its new supplier from 2027.
The collaboration between Adidas and the national team goes all the way back to the 1950s and Germany's first World Cup success in 1954.
The switch from Adidas was the "wrong decision", Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.
The move saw "commerce destroy a tradition and a piece of home", Lauterbach said.
The shock announcement came just a few months before Germany is set to host the men's European football championships from June.
