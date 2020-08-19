UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Says Has Contact Channels With Minsk Following Merkel-Lukashenko Call Controversy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Berlin Says Has Contact Channels With Minsk Following Merkel-Lukashenko Call Controversy

Although the leaders of Germany and Belarus have not yet directly spoken about the Belarusian situation, Berlin has other channels for communicating its position to Minsk, German Federal Foreign Office spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Although the leaders of Germany and Belarus have not yet directly spoken about the Belarusian situation, Berlin has other channels for communicating its position to Minsk, German Federal Foreign Office spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of protest-engulfed Belarus, claimed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had called him on the phone. The German government told Reuters that the call never took place. Merkel, in the meantime, has had a confirmed discussion of the situation in Belarus with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We summoned the Belarusian ambassador for a talk last week and handed him a message, for example. In any case, you can count on that we have the channels to communicate our position to Belarus," Adebahr said at a briefing, replying to a question about why there was still no direct contact between Merkel and Lukashenko.

Answering the same question, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy spokesperson for the German federal government, said that the government "was informing [the public] about only those phone talks which actually took place and not the attempted ones."

Shortly later on Wednesday, Merkel confirmed that she had indeed attempted to arrange a phone call with Lukashenko, but in vain.

According to Lukashenko's spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont, the Belarusian president sees no reason to converse with the German chancellor at this time. Earlier in the day, he ordered the Belarusian Security Council to communicate to the Western leaders, including Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, a warning of liability if they interfere in Belarus' internal affairs. The spokeswoman said Lukashenko had communicated the same warning to "Germany and the whole of Western Europe" during the conversation with Putin.

Mass protests began in Belarus on August 9 following a presidential election that saw the incumbent president reelected for a sixth consecutive term. Although the electoral authorities claim Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition believes that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

Related Topics

Election Protest Foreign Office Interior Ministry Russia Europe Vote German Died Germany Minsk Berlin Vladimir Putin Same Belarus Angela Merkel August Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy salutes humanitarian, real-life he ..

12 minutes ago

Only PTI-govt makes its two-year performance repor ..

1 minute ago

Medium flood likely in River Jhelum: FFD

1 minute ago

Extinction Rebellion to Resume Climate Protests in ..

1 minute ago

UK Opposition, Activists Criticize Gov't After Mig ..

1 minute ago

Norway expels Russian diplomat after spying arrest ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.