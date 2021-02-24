Berlin Says Holds No Talks With US on Nord Stream 2 at Level of Foreign Ministries Yet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that there are no negotiations at the level of foreign ministries with the United States on Nord Stream 2 yet, but Berlin would like to conduct such consultations.

"I cannot yet report on such negotiations.

The fact that we would like such consultations and negotiations has been stated by the foreign minister on several occasions," German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said at a briefing, answering a journalist's question.

"We know the critical attitude [toward the Nord Stream 2 project] on the part of the United States and US politicians, which is shared not only by the President, but also by part of the Congress. I believe that US friends know the position of the German government. Of course, this is the topic we are talking about," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.