UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Says Holds No Talks With US On Nord Stream 2 At Level Of Foreign Ministries Yet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Berlin Says Holds No Talks With US on Nord Stream 2 at Level of Foreign Ministries Yet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that there are no negotiations at the level of foreign ministries with the United States on Nord Stream 2 yet, but Berlin would like to conduct such consultations.

"I cannot yet report on such negotiations.

The fact that we would like such consultations and negotiations has been stated by the foreign minister on several occasions," German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said at a briefing, answering a journalist's question.

"We know the critical attitude [toward the Nord Stream 2 project] on the part of the United States and US politicians, which is shared not only by the President, but also by part of the Congress. I believe that US friends know the position of the German government. Of course, this is the topic we are talking about," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Related Topics

German Berlin Nord United States Congress Government

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

57 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

57 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL to grow every year, says former Afghanista ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.