BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Berlin is aware of Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for NATO countries to refrain from placing intermediate- short-ranged missiles in Europe, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We know about this statement by the Russian president, this is not new," Andrea Sasse told a briefing.

Sasse added that Russia had repeatedly announced a similar moratorium, but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last year that "these statements ... are not trustworthy."

"We share this assessment," the spokeswoman said.