UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Says Knows Of Russia's Call On INF Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Berlin Says Knows of Russia's Call on INF Treaty

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Berlin is aware of Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for NATO countries to refrain from placing intermediate- short-ranged missiles in Europe, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We know about this statement by the Russian president, this is not new," Andrea Sasse told a briefing.

Sasse added that Russia had repeatedly announced a similar moratorium, but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last year that "these statements ... are not trustworthy."

"We share this assessment," the spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe German Berlin Vladimir Putin From Share

Recent Stories

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

41 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

41 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

55 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.