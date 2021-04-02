Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine Border, Calls for De-Escalation

Berlin is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia, calling for de-escalation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday after a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Berlin is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia, calling for de-escalation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday after a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

"We are closely monitoring the situation at the border between Ukraine and Russia. We agree with Ukraine that de-escalation is now crucial, in order not to put at risk the ceasefire," the minister said, as quoted by the diplomatic service's Twitter.