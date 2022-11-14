UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says Nationalization Of SEFE Connected To 'Excessive Commercial Debt'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Berlin Says Nationalization of SEFE Connected to 'Excessive Commercial Debt'

The German authorities explained the nationalization of energy giant SEFE Securing Energy for Europe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, by its "excessive commercial debt," which could threaten energy security in Germany, the economy ministry said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The German authorities explained the nationalization of energy giant SEFE Securing Energy for Europe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, by its "excessive commercial debt," which could threaten energy security in Germany, the economy ministry said on Monday.

Media reported in September that Germany was planning to nationalize SEFE. Last week, the European Commission said that it greenlit a 225.6 million euro ($233.8 million) aid measure for SEFE, allowing Germany to take over the company.

According to the document, published on the official portal of the Federal Government of Germany, Berlin will take over all 100% of the company's shares.

Since April 4, the company has already been under the temporary management of the German authorities.

"If the change of ownership of SEFE is not completed and SEFE is not provided with sufficient capital... SEFE will not be able to refinance itself through its operating activities... it could go bankrupt," the statement said.

It is noted that due to the systemic significance of SEFE, its threat of bankruptcy "may jeopardize the security of supply to Germany," which is why a change of ownership is necessary.

Related Topics

Europe German Company Germany Berlin Euro April May September All Government Million

Recent Stories

2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

29 seconds ago
 Xi tells Biden that US and China share interests, ..

Xi tells Biden that US and China share interests, warns against Taiwan 'red line ..

31 seconds ago
 EU Ready for Attempt to Impose Price Cap on Russia ..

EU Ready for Attempt to Impose Price Cap on Russian Oil - European Commission Pr ..

34 seconds ago
 FC holds free medical camp in Chaman's Dubandi

FC holds free medical camp in Chaman's Dubandi

35 seconds ago
 Patel meets Afghan Health Minister

Patel meets Afghan Health Minister

4 minutes ago
 Revenue officer killed, one injured in anti-encroa ..

Revenue officer killed, one injured in anti-encroachment operation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.