Berlin Says Nationalization of SEFE Connected to 'Excessive Commercial Debt'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The German authorities explained the nationalization of energy giant SEFE Securing Energy for Europe, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, by its "excessive commercial debt," which could threaten energy security in Germany, the economy ministry said on Monday.

Media reported in September that Germany was planning to nationalize SEFE. Last week, the European Commission said that it greenlit a 225.6 million euro ($233.8 million) aid measure for SEFE, allowing Germany to take over the company.

According to the document, published on the official portal of the Federal Government of Germany, Berlin will take over all 100% of the company's shares.

Since April 4, the company has already been under the temporary management of the German authorities.

"If the change of ownership of SEFE is not completed and SEFE is not provided with sufficient capital... SEFE will not be able to refinance itself through its operating activities... it could go bankrupt," the statement said.

It is noted that due to the systemic significance of SEFE, its threat of bankruptcy "may jeopardize the security of supply to Germany," which is why a change of ownership is necessary.