Berlin Says Next Batches Of Arms Prepared For Deliveries To Ukraine, Provides No Details

Published March 04, 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The next batches of weapons are prepared to be delivered to Ukraine, a German defense ministry spokesperson said on Friday, without providing any details.

"I can confirm that further cargoes are prepared for shipment in warehouses, the decision of the Security Council is awaited. I cannot give further details," the spokesperson told reporters when asked whether new arms supplies to Ukraine are planned and what they include.

