UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Says No Change In Policy Regarding Possible Supply Of Weapons To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Berlin Says No Change in Policy Regarding Possible Supply of Weapons to Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) There is no change in Berlin's policy in regard to the possible supply of weapons to Ukraine, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"I cannot tell you about the new position on the part of the German government.

We intensively support Ukraine and its rights politically, diplomatically and to a large extent economically, and on the topic of arms supplies from our side, I think everything has been said, there is nothing new," Seibert said during a briefing.

Berlin has repeatedly said that it does not consider the supply of weapons to Ukraine as a way to reach a solution to the crisis.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Berlin From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

18 minutes ago

Dacoits gang busted in okara

3 minutes ago

U.S. agricultural futures rise

5 minutes ago

Salena Gomez’s brand ‘Rarebeauty’ is likely ..

32 minutes ago

Kenya launches strategy to boost mental health

5 minutes ago

Govt launches Rs 3 bln safety & security project f ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.