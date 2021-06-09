Berlin Says No Change in Policy Regarding Possible Supply of Weapons to Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) There is no change in Berlin's policy in regard to the possible supply of weapons to Ukraine, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"I cannot tell you about the new position on the part of the German government.

We intensively support Ukraine and its rights politically, diplomatically and to a large extent economically, and on the topic of arms supplies from our side, I think everything has been said, there is nothing new," Seibert said during a briefing.

Berlin has repeatedly said that it does not consider the supply of weapons to Ukraine as a way to reach a solution to the crisis.