MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) German soldiers are all safe following Iran's strikes on Iraqi bases housing US military and coalition personnel, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin was mulling partial withdrawal of soldiers from Erbil.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at the Ain Al Assad airbase and a facility in Erbil in Iraq in revenge for the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attacks had been carried out in self-defense and were in line with the UN Charter. Immediate reports say that there were no US casualties in the attack, however, Washington has said that the assessment is still underway.

"Among our servicewomen and servicemen, nobody was injured," Kramp-Karrenbauer told the ARD broadcaster.

She added that the country was currently working to ensure that its personnel in Iraq was not exposed to "unnecessary risks." According to the minister, Germany was now considering partial pullout of its forces from Erbil.

Kramp-Karrenbauer noted that "everything must be done to calm the situation" after the strikes.

Soleimani, who led the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in Baghdad on Friday in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump.

Iraq harshly condemned the Soleimani killing and asked US-led coalition troops to leave the country.