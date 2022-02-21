Berlin Says No Promises Made to Russia on Non-Expansion of NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) There were no promises made to Russia on the non-expansion of NATO in bilateral agreements, the German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Monday.

Germany's Spiegel newspaper reported on Friday that a formerly classified 1991 document has been retrieved from the British national archive in which Western countries committed to the non-expansion of NATO eastward.

"I would like to state once again that neither the 'four plus two' agreement nor in the NATO-Russia founding act contained promises to Russia on not expanding NATO to the east," Burger told a briefing.