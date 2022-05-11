Berlin Says Nord Stream 2 Project 'De Facto Dead' After Start of Operation in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Nord Stream 2 project is "de facto dead" after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"We adjusted deliveries from Norway and the Netherlands last week and can increase it under the agreement with these partners. Nord Stream ...

is de-facto dead," the spokeswoman told a briefing when asked whether it is possible to use the pipeline to compensate for the lost part of the supplies that were delivered through the territory of Ukraine.

Gas supply to Germany is stable, the spokeswoman noted, adding that gas storage facilities are constantly filling up and currently its occupancy rate is 38.6%.