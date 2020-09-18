UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Says OPCW Continues Probe Of Navalny Case, Resuls To Be Provided Later

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:43 PM

Berlin Says OPCW Continues Probe of Navalny Case, Resuls to Be Provided Later

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is continuing the probe of Alexey Navalny case and will provide results later, the spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, Maria Adebahr, said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is continuing the probe of Alexey Navalny case and will provide results later, the spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, Maria Adebahr, said Friday.

"As far as we know, the OPCW investigation continues. We have not had the results yet," Adebahr told a briefing.

On Thursday, Navalny's official Instagram account said that there were traces of Novichok substance � with which he was allegedly poisoned �on bottles from his room in Xander Hotel in the city of Tomsk. After the staff of Navalny's foundation found out he was hospitalized, they called a lawyer, went up to Navalny's room and began registering, describing and packing everything they saw there, including hotel water bottles.

Berlin took notice of this message, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said.

"I would like to refer you to Navalny's team for all questions on this video. We have said all we want to say in press releases and statements, including those of the chancellor," Seibert said, when asked if Germany now had the bottles.

When asked if Berlin could transfer the bottles to Russia as potential evidence, Seibert said there was nothing to add to the statements of German toxicology experts and statements of France and Sweden.

Related Topics

Water Russia France German Hotel Germany Berlin Tomsk Sweden All From Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 97,469 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Swedish Scientists Reveal COVID-19 Antibodies Can ..

4 minutes ago

Bilal Kakar terms Trade Terminal positive sign for ..

4 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of killing of cop, seeks detailed ..

4 minutes ago

Flood level keeps rising at Kotri barrage

4 minutes ago

Qamar awarded as honorary lifetime membership of K ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.