Berlin Says OPCW Yet To Provide Results Of Analysis Of Navalny's Biomedical Samples

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:38 PM

The German government has not yet received the results of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)'s analysis of biomedical samples taken from Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The German government has not yet received the results of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)'s analysis of biomedical samples taken from Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Wednesday.

"No, the government has not yet been briefed on the results," Adebahr said at a briefing, when asked about cooperation with the OPCW.

