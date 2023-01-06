Berlin Says Patriot System That It Will Send to Ukraine Not Part of Batch Meant for Poland

The German government said Friday that the Patriot missile system it plans to give to Ukraine is not part of the air defense supplies it promised to Poland following a deadly Ukrainian strike at the Polish border

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The German government said Friday that the Patriot missile system it plans to give to Ukraine is not part of the air defense supplies it promised to Poland following a deadly Ukrainian strike at the Polish border.

"This system will be sent to Ukraine in addition to the three systems that will be delivered to Poland. It is a different system," Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for the German government, explained to reporters in Berlin.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that Germany would supply Ukrainian armed forces with some 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a US-made Patriot missile system before the end of March.

Hebestreit said Germany would also train Ukrainians to handle the advanced weapons.

Poland proposed in November that Germany station Patriot systems in Ukraine to fend off Russian missile strikes after a Ukrainian missile launched from its own territory misfired, slamming into Polish farmland near the border and killing two people. Germany turned down the proposal.