UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says Received No Notification From Turkey On Ambassador Non Grata Status

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Berlin Says Received No Notification From Turkey on Ambassador Non Grata Status

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Germany has not received any notification through diplomatic channels that its ambassador to Turkey was declared persona non grata, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday.

Last week, the embassies of 10 countries - Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States - called on Turkey to release Turkish human rights activist Osman Kavala. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had instructed the foreign ministry to declare the ambassadors of these 10 countries persona undesirable.

"Of course, we have taken note of the media reports about President Erdogan's statements, we have not yet received relevant notifications about the recall or similar through diplomatic channels," Sasse said at a briefing in Berlin.

Osman Kavala is a well-known Turkish human rights activist, founder of the Anadolu Kultur AS Cultural Foundation, which, in particular, supports projects of ethnic and religious minorities, often with an international focus, including reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian populations and a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue.

In February 2020, a Turkish court acquitted Kavala of involvement in an attempt to overthrow the government in the case of protests in Istanbul's Gezi Park in 2013, but on the same day, the Istanbul prosecutor's office issued a new arrest warrant for him. Kavala was charged with participating in the attempted coup in Turkey in July 2016.

Related Topics

Turkey Canada France German Norway Germany Berlin Kavala Same Istanbul United States Sweden Finland Netherlands Denmark Tayyip Erdogan February July 2016 2020 Media Government Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial ..

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial banks supported: Mian Zahid Hu ..

1 minute ago
 20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises the ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

7 minutes ago
 Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

36 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

37 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.