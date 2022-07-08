Berlin Says Received Ottawa's Positive Signals About Return Of Turbines For Nord Stream
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The German government confirmed on Friday that it had received "positive signals" regarding the return of turbines for Nord Stream from Canada, though the transfer had not begun.
"I can confirm that positive signals have been received from Canada, but I cannot confirm that the transfer has begun," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said at a briefing in Berlin.