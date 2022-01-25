Berlin Says Refusal to Supply Lethal Weapons to Kiev Should Not Hinder Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Berlin will not supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, but this does not mean that further cooperation and support is impossible, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday.

"We provide support, as we have done in the past, and the only thing that we have been clear about, like the previous Federal government, is that we do not supply lethal weapons.

Apart from that, cooperation and support have existed in the past and will exist in the future, together with our friends," Scholz told a briefing.

On Friday, Scholz confirmed that the new German government will continue to pursue the previous cabinet's policy on the non-supply of weapons to Ukraine, causing a wave of criticism from Kiev. The announcement came after reports that Germany is blocking its NATO ally Estonia from transferring German-made military equipment to Ukraine as the latter seeks to bolster its armed forces against Russia.