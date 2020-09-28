(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry said it does not see any reasons to deny consular access to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was treated in the Charite hospital in Berlin and was recently discharged, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said on Monday, adding that Navalny will decide himself whether he wants to receive a consular visit.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev confirmed last week that Russian diplomats had requested consular access to Navalny but had not received an answer yet.

"I want to say once again that, as you can sometimes read [in different sources], it is not the case that the Foreign Ministry somehow restricted consular access to Navalny," Adebahr said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman stated that regarding the issue of consular access, the German Foreign Ministry "acted in accordance with the common diplomatic practice."

"The government strictly adheres to the Vienna Convention on consular relations.

Navalny has the right to accept a consular visit if he wants it or not," Adebahr stated.

Navalny was transported to Germany after he fell ill in late August while on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. The German government later said that tests conducted on the blogger showed traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system.

Russian doctors who treated Navalny in the city of Omsk, where the flight he was on made an emergency landing, have said that no traces of a poisonous substance were discovered during tests.

The German government has made a request to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to assist with the investigation into the incident. The Russian government has expressed its desire to cooperate with its German counterparts, and Russian diplomats on Wednesday sent a note to the OPCW's German delegates to share all information.

Navalny was discharged from the hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.