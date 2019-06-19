Berlin Says Studying UN Report on Khashoggi Murder, Will Draw Conclusions Later

Germany will study the UN report on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and draw conclusions later, the spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, Rainer Breul, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Germany will study the UN report on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and draw conclusions later, the spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, Rainer Breul, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, said in her report that Saudi Arabia was responsible for the premeditated murder of Khashoggi and "credible evidence" existed to warrant further investigation into Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-level Saudi officials over their role in the killing.

"We are going to study this report and after that we will probably draw conclusions," Breul said at a press briefing, adding that Berlin would act in a close cooperation with its partners.

Khashoggi, who was a well-known critic of Saudi policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the embassy and alleged that his body had been dismembered.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder, while Ankara demands that the accused must be extradited to Turkey, and that Riyadh reveals where the journalist's remains can be found.