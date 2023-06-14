UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says Supports Preservation Of NATO-Russia Communication Channels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Berlin Says Supports Preservation of NATO-Russia Communication Channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Germany supports the preservation of communication channels between NATO and Russia, according to the new German national security strategy published on Wednesday.

"The Federal Government stands for reducing risks and ensuring predictability, including maintaining reliable political and military communication channels in NATO-Russia relations.

We remain open to mutual transparent measures if there are conditions for this," the document said.

Germany also supports practical arms control instruments and confidence-building measures in the military sphere under the auspices of the OSCE.

Related Topics

NATO Russia German Germany Government

Recent Stories

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

1 hour ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

2 hours ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

3 hours ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

3 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.