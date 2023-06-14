Berlin Says Supports Preservation of NATO-Russia Communication Channels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Germany supports the preservation of communication channels between NATO and Russia, according to the new German national security strategy published on Wednesday.

"The Federal Government stands for reducing risks and ensuring predictability, including maintaining reliable political and military communication channels in NATO-Russia relations.

We remain open to mutual transparent measures if there are conditions for this," the document said.

Germany also supports practical arms control instruments and confidence-building measures in the military sphere under the auspices of the OSCE.