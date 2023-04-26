UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says Takes Note Of Transfer Of Uniper Subsidiary In Russia To External Management

Berlin Says Takes Note of Transfer of Uniper Subsidiary in Russia to External Management

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The German Finance Ministry has taken note of a new decree by Moscow providing for the transfer of shares of German energy company Uniper's in its Russian subsidiary Unipro to external management and is considering possible consequences, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We have taken note (of the decree) and are considering the implications," the spokesperson told reporters.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Rosimushchestvo, if Russian assets abroad are seized. Uniper's shares in Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

