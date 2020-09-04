UrduPoint.com
Berlin Says Talks On Belarus Sanctions Underway Amid Claims Lukashenko May Be Off List

Germany is still negotiating with partners from the European Union sanctions against Belarusian authorities, Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for Germany's cabinet of ministers, said on Friday, when asked about media reports claiming that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will not be included in the sanctions list

Earlier in the day, the German Die Welt outlet reported that the EU will not impose personal sanctions against Lukashenko due to the objections by Germany, France and Italy.

Berlin and Paris reportedly argued that communication channels with Lukashenko should be kept open.

"Decisions on sanctions against those responsible for the current situation in Belarus, against those responsible for violations of human and civil rights should be made by the EU countries together, negotiations are underway, nothing has changed. We are constantly in touch with European partners," Seibert said.

The spokesman added that the "violations of human rights" in Belarus cannot remain "without consequences".

