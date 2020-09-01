UrduPoint.com
Berlin Says To Deal With Energy Supply Issues On Its Own Despite Sanction Talks With US

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:37 PM

Berlin Says to Deal With Energy Supply Issues on Its Own Despite Sanction Talks With US

Germany is discussing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project with the United States, but will deal with its energy supply issues on its own, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Germany is discussing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project with the United States, but will deal with its energy supply issues on its own, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"On that issue, I will say what I always say. We do not consider such extraterritorial sanctions corresponding to international law. I have told that to my [US] counterpart, Mike Pompeo, during a direct dialogue. In light of that, we are negotiating with the Washington administration, and this remains our position," Maas said at a press conference, adding that Germany has to and will make decisions regarding its energy supply on its own.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 defense budget, which included sanctions against the project. In July, the US House of Representatives approved an amendment that would introduce new sanctions on those who work on the Nord Stream 2 project.

