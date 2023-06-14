Berlin Says to Further Supply NATO With Carrier Aircraft for Nuclear Deterrence in Europe

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Germany will continue to provide NATO with carrier aircraft for nuclear deterrence in Europe, according to Gemany's new National Security Strategy published on Wednesday.

"As long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO and European security need a credible nuclear deterrence.

Germany will continue to contribute to the joint possession of nuclear weapons and will continuously provide the necessary carrier aircraft for this," the document read.