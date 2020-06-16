Berlin says US troops in Germany important for US, EU security

The presence of US troops in Germany is important for European and American security, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced he would halve the number stationed there

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The presence of US troops in Germany is important for European and American security, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced he would halve the number stationed there.

"We think that the US presence in Germany is important for the security not just of Germany but also for the security of the United States and especially for the security of Europe," Maas said during a visit to Poland a day after Trump's announcement.