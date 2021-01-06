Berlin Says Vaccine Production Cooperation With Russia Possible If EU Authorizes Sputnik V

Cooperation with Russia on its vaccine production in the European Union is possible only if Sputnik V gets authorization from the bloc's drug regulator, Germany's deputy government spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the wake of a call between Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Vladimir Putin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Cooperation with Russia on its vaccine production in the European Union is possible only if Sputnik V gets authorization from the bloc's drug regulator, Germany's deputy government spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the wake of a call between Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that the two leaders had a call, discussing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic with an emphasis on possible prospects of joint vaccine production. The sides also agreed to maintain contacts on the issue between the health ministries and other specialized agencies of the two countries.

"I can tell you that the chancellor indicated [in the call with Putin] that bilateral cooperation to expand European [vaccine] production capacity is possible," Ulrike Demmer told a briefing, adding that "an expansion of production capacity in Europe for a Russian vaccine is possible only if this vaccine is green-lighted by EMA.

"

Sputnik V is the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. In December, Russia launched large-scale coronavirus immunization. The latest interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials established the vaccine's efficacy at 91.4 percent and at 100 percent against severe cases.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) told Sputnik on Tuesday that the Sputnik V developer, the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, has yet to request its scientific advice as the first step toward a possible application for marketing authorization in Europe.