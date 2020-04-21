UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Says Worked Out Dates, Rules For Gradually Loosening Quarantine Measures

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Berlin Says Worked Out Dates, Rules for Gradually Loosening Quarantine Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The municipal authorities of the German capital have coordinated their further actions in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, including in terms of softening the control measures, Berlin Senate said in a press release on Tuesday.

In most German regions, control measures began being eased earlier on Monday, while Berlin and three other regions fell slightly behind.

According to the press release by the city senate, social distancing rules in Berlin are going to remain in place as "Berliners have to continue cutting physical contact with other to an absolutely essential minimum and observe distance of at least 1.5 meters [5 feet]."

Public gatherings of groups of up to 20 people will be allowed by May 3 and up to 50 people from May 4 onward, conditional upon people observing social distancing and hygiene rules in both cases.

Rides in public transport will require wearing masks made of any fabric, albeit the violation of this provision is not anyhow punishable, according to the press release.

Retailers with an area up to 800 meters (0.5 miles) will be allowed to resume operations, subject to them being able to ensure at least 20 square meters of space per customer. The authorities have specifically stressed that owners of such stores must encourage customers to cut visits as short as possible by removing all seating area, for example.

Larger stores and even malls can find exceptions in the new guidelines allowing them to open as well, as long as they keep only one entrance available and limit the number of customers to 10 at a time.

Hairdresser stores will be able to resume operations on May 4 onward.

Berlin Zoo and the Tierpark will allow public access to their outer premises, but not to the animal pavilions. The same applies to the Botanical Garden, which will be able to open on April 27.

Schools are tentatively planned to open on April 27, subject to inter-region consultations on the matter.

Related Topics

Senate German Berlin Same April May All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

28 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

43 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Fleeing pandemic, many Venezuelan migrants head ho ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.