Berlin Says Worked Out Dates, Rules for Gradually Loosening Quarantine Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The municipal authorities of the German capital have coordinated their further actions in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, including in terms of softening the control measures, Berlin Senate said in a press release on Tuesday.

In most German regions, control measures began being eased earlier on Monday, while Berlin and three other regions fell slightly behind.

According to the press release by the city senate, social distancing rules in Berlin are going to remain in place as "Berliners have to continue cutting physical contact with other to an absolutely essential minimum and observe distance of at least 1.5 meters [5 feet]."

Public gatherings of groups of up to 20 people will be allowed by May 3 and up to 50 people from May 4 onward, conditional upon people observing social distancing and hygiene rules in both cases.

Rides in public transport will require wearing masks made of any fabric, albeit the violation of this provision is not anyhow punishable, according to the press release.

Retailers with an area up to 800 meters (0.5 miles) will be allowed to resume operations, subject to them being able to ensure at least 20 square meters of space per customer. The authorities have specifically stressed that owners of such stores must encourage customers to cut visits as short as possible by removing all seating area, for example.

Larger stores and even malls can find exceptions in the new guidelines allowing them to open as well, as long as they keep only one entrance available and limit the number of customers to 10 at a time.

Hairdresser stores will be able to resume operations on May 4 onward.

Berlin Zoo and the Tierpark will allow public access to their outer premises, but not to the animal pavilions. The same applies to the Botanical Garden, which will be able to open on April 27.

Schools are tentatively planned to open on April 27, subject to inter-region consultations on the matter.