Berlin Seeks to Develop Dialogue With Russia But Moscow Fails to Respond to Attempts- Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Germany intends to maintain a dialogue with Russia and search for new areas to promote it but Moscow has not yet accepted the EU initiative to build such a dialogue, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday following talks with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis.

"We want a unified strategy regarding Russia in Europe ... we have always indicated that we want a dialogue with Russia, we have it ” we are sitting at the same negotiating table on the issues of Iran, Syria, Libya, Ukraine, so we have an interest in the dialogue to continue," Maas told reporters.

According to the minister, when the relations between the European Union and Russia are at their lowest, it is necessary to look for "unproblematic" topics to discuss that are of great importance for both sides, such as the fight against climate change.

"Dialogue requires the participation of two [sides], and many of the recent attempts to build a dialogue have not been accepted by Moscow," Maas added.

Landsbergis, in turn, called on Moscow to show goodwill for cooperation with the EU. In particular, Russia can send some signals to demonstrate its readiness for dialogue, such as allowing opposition parties to participate in the Russian parliamentary elections this fall and refraining from detaining protesters, among others.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels deteriorated after the latter imposed sanctions against Russia in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. While Western countries and Kiev have not recognized its legitimacy and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, Moscow has denied any interference and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.

Tensions got a new turn following the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and Moscow's handling of unauthorized opposition protests across the country, sharply criticized by Brussels. Russia denies the poisoning allegations.