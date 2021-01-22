UrduPoint.com
Berlin Seeks To Extradite First German Male IS Militant From Iraq - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:42 PM

Germany seeks to extradite its male national affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from Iraq in the first-ever of such cases, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Germany seeks to extradite its male national affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from Iraq in the first-ever of such cases, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

Berlin currently allows only wives and children of Germans involved in militant activities to return from Iraq and Syria in some cases.

According to the magazine, Berlin calls on Iraq to extradite Deniz B., who is from the German state of Hesse.

Upon his arrival in Germany, Deniz B. will be immediately arrested, the magazine reported, adding that Baghdad has yet to respond to the request.

Deniz B. left Germany with his wife in March for the territories of Syria and Iraq, which were controlled by the IS back then. He was detained by Kurdish militias in the summer of 2017 and has since been serving a sentence.

