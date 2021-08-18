UrduPoint.com

Berlin Sees Iran's Expansion Of Uranium Enrichment Program As 'Very Negative Step'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Iran's expansion of its uranium enrichment program is a "very negative step", the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christopher Burger, said on Wednesday, urging Tehran to comply with the nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a report warning that Iran increased to two the number of Natanz centrifuge cascades for enriching uranium to 60%. Iran's foreign ministry insists that all of the country's actions are fully in line with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and are supervised by the IAEA.

"We are especially critical of these very negative steps, since Iran suspended the Vienna talks ... We call on Iran to urgently return to the negotiating table with a constructive position. The United States made broad proposals and is ready to return to the JCPOA, the European trio is ready to continue negotiations in Vienna," Burger said at a briefing.

