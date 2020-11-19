UrduPoint.com
Berlin Sees No Constructive Steps By Minsk, Sanctions Will Continue - Maas

Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:28 PM

Berlin does not see any constructive steps by the Belarusian government to overcome the political crisis and will therefore stick to its sanctions policy, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

Opposition rallies continue in Belarus, but the government is still reluctant to launch inclusive dialogue, Maas said ahead of the videoconference of EU foreign ministers, also noting that Berlin sees attempts by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to "sow discord among opposition forces.

"We still see no sign of constructive reaction by Minsk. We will discuss ways to increase the pressure. We will be able to do it if we keep following Lukashenko's entourage in terms of further sanctions that could be imposed. We think it is a proper instrument for increasing pressure on those responsible for violence in the streets and falsification of the election, and those to blame for creating obstacles to the launch of the necessary inclusive dialogue," Maas added.

