Berlin Sees Publication of Diplomatic Correspondence by Moscow as Bad Practice

The German Foreign Ministry reacted to the publication of the correspondence between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German and French counterparts, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian, considering it as a "violation" of diplomatic practice

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry reacted to the publication of the correspondence between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German and French counterparts, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian, considering it as a "violation" of diplomatic practice.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow's position, its role in the internal Ukrainian settlement and approaches to the holding of a possible ministerial meeting in the Normandy format on the settlement in Ukraine have been distorted. In this regard, the ministry published Lavrov's correspondence with colleagues from France and Germany.

"We took note of the decision of Foreign Minister Lavrov to make these confidential discussions public. We regard this step as a violation of diplomatic practice," the ministry told Sputnik.