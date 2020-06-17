Berlin Senate Allowed Placing Homeless Children in Pedophile Foster Care - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Berlin authority for decades ignored or even approved of a social experiment in which troubled youths were put into the care of pedophiles in the hope that sexual attention from adults would be beneficial for them, a study by a German university has found.

The experiment was conducted by psychology professor Helmut Kentler, according to the report published this week by the University of Hildesheim. It began in West Berlin in 1969 and continued into 2003. Kentler died five years later.

"According to Kentler himself, there were three foster homes near Berlin Zoologischer Garten station belonging to caretakers who had been convicted of sexual assaults on minors. Young runaways were placed in their care in the awareness and even with the intention that the runaways and adult men would have sexual 'contacts'," the report reads.

University researchers described the foster scheme as a network across scientific educational institutions, the Senate administration and district youth organizations that "accepted, supported and defended pedophiles."

In one case, a man identified as Fritz H. was found to have lived with a total of 10 children and adolescents over the course of three decades, with two to three foster children living with him in any given year.

The Kentler experiment has been exposed after several victims have come forward in recent years. The researchers said that Kentler was apparently aware of the criminal nature of his "pedosexual experiment" since he only spoke about it publicly after the statute of limitations for his actions expired.