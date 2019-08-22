Berlin Serious About No-Deal Brexit Possibility, Want to Avoid Scenario - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Germany takes the possibility of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union with a deal seriously but wishes for it to not actually happen, the country's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, said after holding talks with Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday.

"We take this very seriously. But, frankly, our assessment is such that it's not critical for us who will stop a no-deal exit, the parliament or the government. We don't want this to happen and that's all," Maas stressed.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29, but the UK parliament's failure to approve then-Prime Minister Theresa May's deal resulted in the deadline being moved to October 31.

"It is important to emphasize once again that the European Union is not ready to resume negotiations on a ready-made document-agreement ... We emphasize that if the UK government wants to take the risk of a no-deal exit, we are ready for this .

.. We have always taken this seriously. If this happens, we will be very sorry ” this is very bad for Europe ” but it will be even worse for the citizens and the UK economy," the foreign minister added.

One of the main obstacles in EU-UK Brexit talks has been the Irish backstop, a solution that entails keeping Northern Ireland in the EU Customs Union, which is now being abolished by newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The new prime minister made it clear that he wanted the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31 "come what may," although he said he preferred an orderly exit. He has been calling on the European Commission to drop the clause that seeks to avoid a hard Irish border by tying the country to the EU customs union, despite Brussels saying it will not reopen negotiations.