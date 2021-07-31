UrduPoint.com

Berlin Shooting Not Terrorist Attack - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) During the shooting in Berlin, three persons were wounded, it was a deliberate attack, the version of a terrorist attack is completely ruled out, a police spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Three people were injured, one was stabbed, the second was shot, and the third has a fracture, it is not clear how this happened. All three were sent to hospital.

At the moment, we do not confirm the existence of a threat," the spokesperson said, categorically answering "no" when asked whether the investigation still considered the version of a terrorist attack.

"We cannot say anything yet" about the suspect or suspects, she added. It is known that he or they drove into the parking lot in front of a store in Berlin's Wedding district, where the attack took place. After the attack, the car left the parking lot. According to preliminary information, there were two people in it.

