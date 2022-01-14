UrduPoint.com

Berlin Somewhat 'Optimistic' About Normandy Format Work - Gov't Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Berlin Somewhat 'Optimistic' About Normandy Format Work - Gov't Spokeswoman

Germany is somewhat "optimistic" about the possibility of restoration of work within the Normandy Format, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Germany is somewhat "optimistic" about the possibility of restoration of work within the Normandy Format, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday.

"This is related to the role of (German Chancellor's Foreign Policy Adviser Jens) Pletner, who, in order to resume the work of the Normandy format, negotiated with both the Russian and Ukrainian governments, together with his French counterpart.

The result of these negotiations was an attempt to return to the Quartet format, there is cautious optimism that this will succeed," Hoffmann told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Government

Recent Stories

CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at I ..

CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at IBA

18 seconds ago
 Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to ..

Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to her over non-payment of tax

18 minutes ago
 South Africa close in on series win over India

South Africa close in on series win over India

3 minutes ago
 US Needs NATO Only to Hold Western States Under Co ..

US Needs NATO Only to Hold Western States Under Control - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI goes down 0.43 p ..

Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI goes down 0.43 percent

3 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.