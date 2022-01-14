(@FahadShabbir)

Germany is somewhat "optimistic" about the possibility of restoration of work within the Normandy Format, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Germany is somewhat "optimistic" about the possibility of restoration of work within the Normandy Format, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday.

"This is related to the role of (German Chancellor's Foreign Policy Adviser Jens) Pletner, who, in order to resume the work of the Normandy format, negotiated with both the Russian and Ukrainian governments, together with his French counterpart.

The result of these negotiations was an attempt to return to the Quartet format, there is cautious optimism that this will succeed," Hoffmann told a briefing.