UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Stresses Importance Of Preservation Of Ukrainian Transit Along With Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Berlin Stresses Importance of Preservation of Ukrainian Transit Along With Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The German government considers the preservation of Ukrainian transit along with operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to be very important, the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, commenting on Moscow's statement about interest in this route of Russian gas deliveries.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine would stay in force for the entire period of its validity, and Moscow was not planning to abandon the Ukrainian transit route even after the expiration of the treaty.

"As an answer, I would like to point to the recent statement of the official representative of the German government Steffen Seibert: for the Federal government it has always been and remains the most important thing for Ukraine, even with Nord Stream 2, to remain a transit country, therefore we intensively advocated that so that with European mediation ” you remember that we had an official in charge of this topic ” Russia and Ukraine concluded a new transit agreement," the ministry's spokesperson said.

This agreement "became an important signal for ensuring European security in gas supply," he added, quoting Seibert.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Nord Gas Government Agreement

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

36 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health recommends boosting ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt transformed governance model: Chief Minis ..

12 minutes ago

President highlights areas of cooperation between ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.