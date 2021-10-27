Berlin Stresses Only OSCE Monitoring Mission Allowed to Use Drones in Donbas

Germany is aware of the Ukrainian armed forces' use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbas and emphasizes that UAVs can only be used by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission in line with the Minsk agreements, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Andrea Sasse, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Germany is aware of the Ukrainian armed forces' use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbas and emphasizes that UAVs can only be used by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission in line with the Minsk agreements, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Andrea Sasse, said on Wednesday.

"In recent weeks, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission recorded an increase in violations of the ceasefire regime, heavy weapons were used. This violates the Minsk agreements, which Russia and Ukraine pledged to implement. In addition, all the parties use UAVs, which can only be done by the OSCE SMM in line with the Minsk agreements. We are calling again on all parties to de-escalate," Sasse said at a briefing.

Commenting on the use of UAVs by the Ukrainian military, Sasse cited Ukraine's general staff, which reported that a Bayraktar drone was used in response to a shelling that left a soldier killed.