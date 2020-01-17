(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The participants of the Berlin international conference on the Libyan settlement are expected to sign a six-point draft communique calling for a permanent ceasefire, implementation of arms embargo and reforms in THE security and economic sector, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report to the Security Council seen by Sputnik revealed on Friday.

On Sunday, the German capital will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), are expected to attend the event.

"The draft communique of the Berlin Summit is organized along six baskets: cessation of hostilities and permanent ceasefire; implementation of the arms embargo; security sector reform; return to the political process; economic reform; and upholding international humanitarian and human rights law," Guterres said in the report.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations - the GNA, based in Tripoli to the west, and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's advances on Tripoli.

The UN chief said he encourages the Security Council to support a proposal for a follow-up committee to the Berlin summit. He also urged to implement a plan for immediate talks between military representatives as soon as possible.

Russia and Turkey called on Libya's warring parties to end hostilities and mediated talks between Sarraj and Haftar in Moscow on Monday. However, the meeting failed to result in an official ceasefire agreement.