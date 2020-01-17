UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Summit To Issue 6-Point Draft Calling For Permanent Ceasefire - UN Chief's Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:51 PM

Berlin Summit to Issue 6-Point Draft Calling for Permanent Ceasefire - UN Chief's Report

The participants of the Berlin international conference on the Libyan settlement are expected to sign a six-point draft communique calling for a permanent ceasefire, implementation of arms embargo and reforms in THE security and economic sector, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report to the Security Council seen by Sputnik revealed on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The participants of the Berlin international conference on the Libyan settlement are expected to sign a six-point draft communique calling for a permanent ceasefire, implementation of arms embargo and reforms in THE security and economic sector, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report to the Security Council seen by Sputnik revealed on Friday.

On Sunday, the German capital will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), are expected to attend the event.

"The draft communique of the Berlin Summit is organized along six baskets: cessation of hostilities and permanent ceasefire; implementation of the arms embargo; security sector reform; return to the political process; economic reform; and upholding international humanitarian and human rights law," Guterres said in the report.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations - the GNA, based in Tripoli to the west, and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's advances on Tripoli.

The UN chief said he encourages the Security Council to support a proposal for a follow-up committee to the Berlin summit. He also urged to implement a plan for immediate talks between military representatives as soon as possible.

Russia and Turkey called on Libya's warring parties to end hostilities and mediated talks between Sarraj and Haftar in Moscow on Monday. However, the meeting failed to result in an official ceasefire agreement.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt German Berlin Tripoli United States Libya Sunday Event Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Iranian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukrain ..

4 minutes ago

Uplift projects worth over Rs 18 bln underway: Min ..

4 minutes ago

Global equities gain on trade deal, Chinese data

5 minutes ago

Stokes, Pope hundreds and late wickets put England ..

5 minutes ago

DHS Chief Vows US Will Deter New Caravan of Migran ..

13 minutes ago

US Pledges 'Every Bit' of Assistance to Ukraine Af ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.