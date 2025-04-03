Berlin Supports EU In Seeking 'negotiated Solution' On US Tariffs
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Germany said Thursday that it backed the European Union in its efforts to seek a "negotiated solution" with Washington over new tariffs but also warned the bloc was ready to hit back.
"We have always pushed for negotiations, not confrontation," said German economy minister and vice chancellor Robert Habeck, adding that the EU was ready to give "a balanced, clear and determined response" if talks fail.
Under US President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs, EU imports face a duty of 20 percent. The bloc's chief has said it is ready to respond with countermeasures but also opened the door for last-ditch negotiations.
Habeck warned that "US tariff mania" could "drag countries into recession and cause massive harm worldwide. With dire consequences for many people."
"For consumers in the US, the day will not be 'Liberation Day' but 'Inflation Day'," he said, referring to the term Trump used to describe the new duties.
With Europe's biggest economy, Germany stands to be hit hard by the new tariffs as its sells huge amounts of goods, from cars to pharmaceuticals, to the United States.
