BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Berlin supports the participation of the EU in the implementation of a military reform in Ukraine and expects Brussels to make a decision soon, the German foreign ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Wednesday.

"Germany is in favor of the EU quickly launching support for the reform of education in the military system of Ukraine, in principle all EU member states agree with this," Burger told a briefing.