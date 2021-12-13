Berlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Berlin supports holding the Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss ensuring European security, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christopher Burger, said on Monday.

"It would be a suitable forum to, perhaps, re-start a conversation not specifically about the situation in Ukraine, but about the fundamental issue that goes beyond this framework, how security can be collectively ensured in Europe," Burger told a briefing.