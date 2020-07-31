Berlin Suspends Extradition Agreement With Hong Kong After National Security Law Adoption

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Germany is suspending its extradition agreement with Hong Kong after the adoption of China's controversial national security law and the postponement of the September general elections to the Hong Kong Legislative Council, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

According to the minister, the Hong Kong government's decision to disqualify more than a dozen opposition candidates from the race and postpone elections to the Legislative Council is yet another attack on the rights of Hong Kong citizens. It comes in the wake of the arrest of three activists by the new national security department, which raised concerns in Berlin.

"Against the background of current developments, we decided to suspend the agreement on mutual extradition," Maas said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

The minister also expressed hope that China would commit to its international legal obligations, including ensuring the freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Basic Law, in particular, the right to free and fair elections, which "rightfully belong to the people in Hong Kong."