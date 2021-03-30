UrduPoint.com
Berlin Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Until New Recommendations

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Berlin Suspends Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Until New Recommendations

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Berlin has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure and the city authorities are awaiting expert recommendations regarding the issue but there have been no serious side effects after inoculation against COVID-19 with the vaccine developed by the UK/Swedish drugmaker in the German capital, Berlin Health Senator Dilek Kalayci said on Tuesday.

Two Berlin-based health centers, Charite and Vivantes, have already suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine among women who are younger than 55 years old over brain thrombosis cases.

"We have decided not to vaccinate people under the age of 60 ” regardless of gender ” with AstraZeneca for now.

This is a precautionary measure ... Those who have already been vaccinated and who did not have side effects ” and we did not have tragic cases ” they have excellent immunity protection, the vaccine, as before, is good. But when new data appears, you need to wait until it is analyzed," Kalayci said at the press conference.

The health official added Berlin expects that experts from the Permanent Commission on Vaccinations and the Paul Ehrlich Institute will give their recommendations on AstraZeneca within a day.

